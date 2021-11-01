With drenching rains behind us and a series of four to five weather systems on track to roll through the Seattle area this week, the region is in for a typical, rainy November week.

Heavy rains in October brought most of the area, which had been in drought or drought-like conditions for much of the summer, back up to just a bit above normal rainfall for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Seattle’s rainfall total at the end of the month was 5.76 inches, which is 1.85 inches above normal.

Rain scoreboard for the month of October.



Seattle 5.76" (1.85" above normal)

Olympia 5.39 (0.32" above normal)

Bellingham 4.49" (0.64" above normal)

Hoquiam 7.64" (0.73" above normal)

Quillayute 19.53" (8.85" above normal)



Bellingham only one below norm for yearly rain. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 1, 2021

November’s first day started chilly, bit will warm up to the mid- to upper 50s by the end of the day, said Jakob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Highs will likely stay in that range — which is normal for this time of year — for most of the week, he said.

The rest of the week is expected to see lows in the low to mid-40s, he said.

Advertising

Monday’s lows are expected to be in the low 30s, he said, but it should be the coolest day this week.

Monday morning should still be dry, but the first of the series of rain systems is expected to hit around 2 p.m. and be followed through the week by at least three other systems.

For most Western Washington residents, it will feel just like a typical November with periods of light rain, some moderate to heavy rain, periods with gusty winds and a few dry stretches.