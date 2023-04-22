Just hold on a bit longer.

There’s a good chance Seattle could hit 70 degrees next week for the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service.

Seattle temperatures are likely to hover in the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday before potentially rising a bit more on Friday, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It looks like we’re going to be warmer and fairly pleasant for a couple of days — certainly warmer than we’ve been this season,” Cullen said.

Areas south of Seattle should see the sun first, as a high-pressure system and winds from the east warm up the region. Olympia could hit 70 degrees on Thursday, Cullen said.

The weather service expects lower temperatures and possible rain in Seattle this weekend and early next week before temperatures start to climb. While the forecast could change, Seattle’s chances of sun look good for now: The weather service gives us an 80% chance of hitting 70 degrees Friday.

This year’s warmup is only slightly behind schedule. On average, Seattle usually hits 70 degrees on April 15, according to the weather service.

But if you’ve been impatiently waiting for warmer days, take solace in the fact that at least it’s not 2003, when Seattle didn’t hit 70 degrees until May 23.