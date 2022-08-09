An upper-level low-pressure trough off the coast is drawing moisture from the south and bringing a slightly increased chance of scattered showers and lightning to some parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning.

The Seattle area, however, has a far greater chance for rain — and even lightning and thunderstorms — Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to National Weather Service Seattle meteorologist Steve Reedy.

Lightning had already been reported in the Cascade Mountains and foothills Tuesday morning, he said.

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to be around 83 degrees with a bigger cool-down expected Wednesday when the high will be in the low 70s.