After facing bitter cold temperatures Tuesday, the Seattle area showed no signs of warming up Wednesday.

Seattle dipped to 24 degrees early Wednesday, tying its record for the coldest Feb. 23 that was set in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, Seattle tied its record for lowest high temperature for the date, reaching only 35 degrees. That record was set in 1957, the weather service said.

Temperatures on Wednesday aren’t expected to rise above the mid-30s, meteorologist Mary Butwin said. Flurries are possible in the Puget Sound region late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Slightly warmer temperatures are forecast starting Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s. A frontal system is forecast to arrive over the weekend, bringing rainy, breezy wind and mountain snow, the weather service said.