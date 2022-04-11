The way things look right now — with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour and snow accumulating in Chehalis and down through Oregon — it seems farfetched that by Monday afternoon, the Seattle area could see temperatures in the 50s, right?

But that’s what the National Weather Service in Seattle is predicting.

The late-season, low pressure winter storm that’s brought blizzard-like conditions to the Northern Plains of the U.S. has also brought heavy snow to the Oregon Cascades and light snow to other parts of the Pacific Northwest, including Chehalis and Portland.

With snow continuing at all Washington mountain passes, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging travelers to delay trips this morning.

With downed trees and power lines, collisions and slick streets, we’re asking SW WA travelers delay trips this morning until things warm up and plows can properly treat roads.



Thank you for keeping our roadways safe and giving plows plenty of room to do their work! — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) April 11, 2022

Winter Storm Silas, as it’s been dubbed by The Weather Channel, is expected to produce severe weather from the Plains to the Midwest and South this week.

But the Puget Sound region is just north of the big drama, according to Justin Pullin, Seattle lead forecaster with the National Weather Service.

All Seattle is likely to see from the snow is a flake or two, he said.

The hit-and-miss showers — and the wind — will dissipate as we move through the day, and by afternoon, the Seattle area could see a high temperature of about 50 degrees, he said.

“It seems farfetched from where we are now, I know,” he said.

The rest of the week should be mostly “rinse and repeat,” he said, cool temperatures and off-and-on showers. Low temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s and highs in the upper 40s.