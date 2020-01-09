You could see a few wet snowflakes and flurries on Thursday and Friday mornings, especially in places like the Issaquah Highlands, Maltby, Clearview and in Everett near Paine Field, but those aren’t the snowflakes the National Weather Service in Seattle is worrying about now.

That snow will dissolve into rain by midday, the weather service expects.

The thing to prepare for, says meteorologist Mike McFarland: a modified Arctic front on its way to the Puget Sound region this weekend that will bring bitter cold early next week, along with “our first chance of real problematic snow.”

By next week, the weather service is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens near Seattle. Lows could reach the single digits near Bellingham on Tuesday, which is predicted to be the coldest day next week.

If there’s enough moisture and precipitation, snow in the lowlands is likely, but meteorologists with the weather service will not be able to say with certainty until this weekend, or even early next week, if there will be enough precipitation to bring snow.

“It’s still a good three days away,” McFarland said. “A typical Arctic front will give us an inch or two, but the question is whether it will dry out or not as the cold comes down. It could be wetter farther south or north. It’s just too early to say.”

Advertising

He said the Arctic air is above Alberta and British Columbia now, will leak through the Fraser River Valley by Monday and Tuesday, then will blast through Bellingham and spread through the straits.

That cold air will also lower the snow level to sea level, McFarland said. That means, if there’s enough moisture and precipitation in the air, Seattle will get snow and it could stick around.

Residents of Bellingham and the San Juan Islands are likely to feel the brunt of the system, with temperatures that drop dramatically on Sunday as well as biting winds.

“It’s probably time for them to start preparing, as it can get pretty miserable when it’s windy up there,” he said.

Friday's weather system is taking shape south of the Aleutians. But that's only part of the story. Very cold air is spilling into the northern Gulf of Alaska from Alaska's interior. This will play a starring role in the development of a much cold pattern early next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/qaQThAJwhO — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2020

Here's a close-up of that cold from the AK interior spilling over the waters of the Gulf of AK forming "cloud streets" parallel to the wind direction. As that happens, it sometimes play a pivotal role in cyclogenesis -the development or intensification of a low pressure system. pic.twitter.com/3omSzVYPfu — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2020

Let's travel back to this date in 1909 when Seattle received 3 inches of snow. The city was in the midst of a 7 day stretch where the temperature never exceeded 25°. Apparently ice skating was good at Green Lake that week. Here's the weather map for that date as well. #wawx pic.twitter.com/20dPF1ve6X — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2020