While it’s cooling already along the coast, most folks in Western Washington are in for another day of hot weather Monday. But cooler, damper weather will return, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The temperature in Seattle on Sunday reached 90 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 86 degrees at the weather station near the University of Washington, according to NWS meteorologist Mary Butwin.

It was hot, she said, but well below the high of 108 degrees we saw last year at this time during 2021’s record June heat wave.

On Monday, onshore flow will hit the coast, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, Butwin said early Monday. In Seattle and other inland areas, however, we’ll have another day of temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, she said.

But by Tuesday, those lower temperatures will have made it inland to bring cooling relief to the interior, she said.