While it’s cooling already along the coast, most folks in Western Washington are in for another day of hot weather Monday. But cooler, damper weather will return, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The temperature in Seattle on Sunday reached 90 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and 86 degrees at the weather station near the University of Washington, according to NWS meteorologist Mary Butwin.

It was hot, she said, but well below the high of 108 degrees we saw during 2021’s record June heat wave.

On Monday, onshore flow will hit the coast, keeping temperatures there in the upper 60s and 70s, Butwin said early Monday. In Seattle and other inland areas, however, we’ll have another day of temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, she said.

But by Tuesday, those lower temperatures will have made it inland to bring cooling relief to the interior, she said.

“Everyone should feel better by tomorrow when the onshore flow picks up and we go back to our more usual experience: cooler and wetter,” said Butman. Except, of course, those among us who luxuriate in the warmest days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, there’s a good chance the Seattle area will get scattered light showers with high temperatures expected to be around 66 or 67 degrees, according to Butwin and the local weather service forecast.

It’s expected to warm up a bit on Thursday and Friday, though not as hot as we had on Sunday. Temperatures those two days are expected to reach the upper 70s or low 80s, Butwin said.

As to the coming weekend? Well, it’s a little too early to say for sure, but right now Butwin said it’s looking unsettled. That means “a chance of rain and not sunny,” she said.