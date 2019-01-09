Expect snow in the mountains and hazardous driving conditions at the passes over the next couple of days. In the lowlands, today’s rain could soon give way to sun breaks and warmer temperatures as the week goes on.

Get ready for another round of windy, winter weather that could down trees and power lines, bring snow to the mountains and cause hazardous driving conditions in the passes, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A wind advisory for the Pacific Coast is in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, and for the northern interior, including Bellingham and Anacortes, from noon Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.

Winds from the east are expected to reach 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph, according to weather-service meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

A winter-storm warning is in effect for the northern and southern Cascades through 6 a.m. Thursday that could bring 1 to 2 feet of snow to Mount Baker, Crystal Mountain and Paradise, and freezing rain and hazardous-driving conditions in the passes, she said.

Conditions are expected to be similar to the windstorm advisories issued for the area over the past few weeks, Kovacik said.

“We’ve had a system moving through every couple of days,” she said.

Temperatures, however, are expected to warm up slightly, with lows in the low 50s forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and possibly into the weekend.

Scattered showers are predicted for much of Wednesday, but that should taper off late Thursday and bring possible sun breaks through the weekend, Kovacik said.

That’s a good thing, she said.

“If we get some sun,” she said, “yeah, we’ll take it.”

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the northern and southern Cascades, with a Winter Weather Advisory for the central Cascades thru 6am Thursday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/QwdCELbfxA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2019

A wind advisory is in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands (thru 6am this morning), the Pacific Coast (10AM-10PM), and the Northern Interior (12PM-1AM) for winds 20-35 mph and gusts 50 mph. #wawx pic.twitter.com/t83bXRGiJJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 9, 2019