Oh, hey. Here come more snowflakes.

But will they stick or just quietly turn into our usual rain?

Forecasters say it’s too warm for the wintry mix due to hit the Puget Sound region Wednesday to accumulate.

“Precipitation in a mix of rain and snow will be making a return late morning or in the afternoon, but we’re not expecting a whole lot in the way of accumulation,” said Justin Pullin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

🧵A quiet start to the morning will give way to an active weather starting this afternoon and lasting into the weekend! Precipitation will spread northward, starting as snow or a rain/snow mix before changing over to rain with the passage of a warm front tonight (1/3) #wawx pic.twitter.com/yKxfFNMENP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 5, 2022

Whatever accumulation we do see will be less than 1 inch and will melt overnight when a warm front arrives, he said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s during the day on Wednesday and in the 40s when we wake up Thursday morning, he said. “It will all be rain by tonight,” he said.

Western Washington will see persistent rain Thursday, which will give way to showers on Friday, he said.

Advertising

More showers are predicted for Saturday, but Sunday looks dry for most of the region, he said.

The active weather pattern could continue to impact areas at high elevations and in the mountain passes.

Authorities said Snoqualmie Pass received the highest snowfall in 20 years as of Monday. The pass saw scattered closures for several days due to hazardous driving conditions, but is currently open. Tire chains are required on all vehicles except all wheel drive, and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

The Washington State Department of Transportation urges travelers to check its website before leaving as conditions can change rapidly.

And if Sunday’s dry weather has you feeling parched, don’t worry, it looks like another rainy system will be here next week.