Uh oh. After that beautifully sunny weekend we just had — our first dry one since Halloween — another atmospheric river will camp over the Puget Sound region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with the torrential rain, we are likely to see the same lowland flooding and avalanche danger we had last week, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Meteorologist Dana Felton said a weak front will move into Western Washington on Monday, bringing light rain, and the leading edge of an atmospheric river will arrive Monday night.

The river of rain will stall over us for two full days, and snow levels in the mountains will move higher, meaning we will see rain in the mountains instead of snow.

That will contribute to avalanche danger and set off flood watches for King, Snohomish, Whatcom and Skagit counties, which will be affected by runoff from the Cascades.

Mason, Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam counties, which are in the path of runoff from the Olympics, will also be under a flood watch, Felton said early Monday.

But if we can all just hang on through Friday, we have a good chance of seeing another couple days of dry weather.

“It might be dry all the way through the weekend,” he said. “That would be the first time we’ve had three dry days in a row since September.”