An “atmospheric river” of rain on its way, and sure signs that the rainy season is upon us unleashed an unofficial haiku showdown among West Coast National Weather Service branches and other weather poetry aficionados.

“Like the recent rain,” wrote the National Weather Service of the Bay Area on Twitter. “Nonetheless the drought’s still here. Winter’s looking bleak”

Stealing our old schtick eh? All right, challenge accepted!



Winds blow and rains come

Wet socks and no more dog walks

Winds blow and rains come
Wet socks and no more dog walks
Fall in Washington

The atmospheric river, which used to be called a Pineapple Express, was developing in the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and is forecast to take aim at the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night through Thursday night, bringing possible heavy rain and minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow regions in the atmosphere — like rivers in the sky — that transport most of the water vapor outside of the tropics, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

More rain today across the area. Winds will not be as strong as the last couple of days ( 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts ). Atmospheric river developing offshore. Could take aim at Wrn Wa Wednesday night thru Thursday night with possible heavy rain & minor river flooding.

According to the Seattle weather service, the Puget Sound region will get a “good shot of rain” tonight and tomorrow with the possibility of 2 to 3 inches in most areas. Other areas, including over the Olympics and North Cascades, will possibly see up to 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Western WA will get a good shot of rain tonight through Thursday night. The heaviest amounts will be in the mountains with 2-3" for many areas and local amounts of 3-5" possible, especially over the Olympics and North Cascades.

It looks wet the rest of the week, too, the weather service said.

