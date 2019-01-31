It's no polar vortex, but Seattle will see chilly temperatures in the coming days and perhaps even some snow. It could feel especially jarring after such a mild month.

Get ready for the cold!

After nearly a week of clear, blue winter skies and moderate temperatures, the Puget Sound region is set to see its coldest weather so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Snow is almost a certainty in the Bellingham area and could be seen throughout the region, including Seattle, although it’s too early to give specifics, said meteorologist Jay Albrecht.

“It’ll be the coldest weather we’ve seen so far this winter,” he said, “Some snow accumulation is possible, but the amounts are highly uncertain thus far.”

Before that, Albrecht said, a “minor front” will move into the region late Thursday or early Friday, bringing a little bit of rain and cooler temperatures.

The big changes start to the north of us, as Arctic air begins moving into British Columbia on Saturday night or early Sunday, according to the weather service.

The cold front is predicted to start “squirting cold air into the north interior (Bellingham area) and it will start getting windy and colder as we move into Sunday,” he said. There’s a possibility, he said, of high-wind warnings in Whatcom County.

The frosty air will likely arrive in the Seattle area on Sunday evening, bringing freezing temperatures with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s, Albrecht said.

The biggest impact, he said, is likely to be felt by Monday morning commuters who could face ice-slicked roads and some snow.

Albrecht said the weather service’s various computer models are showing different outcomes as to how much snow will fall and whether any will accumulate.

“We could get a few flakes and we could get inches,” he said Thursday morning. “It’s difficult to forecast right now.”

The cold snap could feel especially jarring as it comes on the heels of one of the area’s warmer and drier Januarys on record.

“January is usually our coldest month, but we had a lot of sunny weather and days in the 50s this year,” Albrecht said.

Don’t panic, though. He said the front will be “nothing like the spectacular cold snap they’ve had in the Midwest.”