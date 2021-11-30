It’s not just you. It’s been an unseasonably warm few days.

Monday’s low was 52 degrees, which is more typical for an June evening in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. And temperatures Saturday, at 58 and Sunday, at 59, tied for the warmest Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 on record for Seattle, set in 2013 and 1999 respectively.

Usually in November, high temperatures are around 49 degrees, with lows hovering near 38, meteorologist Matthew Cullen said Tuesday.

Low temperature overnight in Seattle: 52.



Winter solstice is 3 weeks away.



52 degrees is the average low temperature for us around…………………..summer solstice.#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 30, 2021

What’s to blame? The weather pattern associated with the atmospheric river, according to Cullen.

“It’s basically a plume of moisture that comes from over the Pacific Ocean, usually from the tropics down closer to the equator,” he said.

Those systems are strong and can trap the warm and humid air in the region. With cloud cover, the air stays humid, resulting in warmer than normal overnight temperatures. November, in general this year, has been warmer than average due to humid air from the series of storms this month.

A third “Pineapple Express” hit Western Washington since Thanksgiving on Tuesday, which also marked a record for the wettest early September through November period for the Seattle area on record. Rain recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 surpassed 19 inches Tuesday, with more rain expected overnight.

But the warmer weather and humid air won’t last long. The forecast for Friday is a high of 46 and a low of 36, the coolest days in recent days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also predicting December and the next three months will be colder than usual, Cullen said.