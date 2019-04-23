It’s not necessarily going to be sunny, but the next couple of days should be mostly dry in Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
In the Seattle area, Tuesday morning’s clouds and light showers should begin to dissipate as the day progresses, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik. But a convergence zone could bring more rain to Snohomish, Skagit and Island counties.
Residents of the Puget Sound region might see clouds again Wednesday morning, but they’ll likely at least catch glimpses of the sun on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, Kovacik said, with the chance of clouds increasing on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to be in the normal range for the remainder of the workweek, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 40s, she said.
