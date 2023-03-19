After a warm, sunny weekend, Seattle is welcoming spring on Monday with an all-around average greeting.

Spring temperatures in Seattle usually climb to 55 degrees and drop to 40, meteorologist Jeff Michalski said. This week, the National Weather Service in Seattle predicts highs just above 50 and lows “pretty close” to 40.

Rain should start falling Sunday evening and continue into Monday. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday will likely offer a break in the weather before another soggy system hits the region Thursday, Michalski said.

After a tranquil Saturday, the first day of spring is likely to see active weather, the NWS wrote on Sunday morning. The first in a series of storms will “usher Pacific moisture” to California and then spring north to the Pacific Northwest.

There’s a chance of snow Friday and Saturday but, with temperatures expected to hit the upper 40s, Michalski doesn’t expect anything impactful away from the mountains.

“It seems like a normal week of early spring,” he said.

A splash of color on the horizon at NWS Seattle on this last full day of astronomical winter. #wawx pic.twitter.com/3KqrzDNSCJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 19, 2023

With clear, blue skies and temperatures reaching 65 degrees, Saturday felt abnormal, but it wasn’t record breaking, Michalski said. The record was set in 2019 when Seattle hit 76 degrees.

March marked another transition in the weather, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After two years, NOAA forecasters declared La Niña over on March 9. La Niña occurs when ocean temperatures are cooler than normal, leading to cooler, wetter winters in the Pacific Northwest. Its opposite, El Niño, occurs when ocean temperatures are above average and results in warmer, drier weather in Washington.

Now, the transition period between La Niña and El Niño is expected to continue into the early summer, NOAA predicted in its outlook for the spring.

The historic snowpack and abnormally wet winter will likely improve drought conditions across much of the Western U.S., NOAA said.

While spring will bring above-average precipitation to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, NOAA said the Southwest and the Pacific Northwest expect below-average rainfall.

Spring scenes at NWS Seattle on this sunny Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/5NblLAgEaA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 18, 2023

Before Saturday’s bout of almost summery weather, Seattle had been behind schedule on warming up. Normally, it takes about 15 weeks since temperatures first drop below 60 degrees at the start of winter to climb back up to 60 again at the start of spring, NWS wrote on Twitter.

More specifically, it’s usually 109 days between Seattle’s last 60 and first 60.

On Saturday, it had been 147 days since the last 60-degree day.

Climbing the next 10 degrees to hit 70 could still take a while, NWS added. Usually, Seattle sees its first 70-degree day on April 15.

“But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Anyone remember last spring?” NWS wrote, recalling the cold, soggy days that lasted through June.