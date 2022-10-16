Seattle may break the record Sunday for the hottest temperature this late in the year, as heat-driven wildfires prompt the closure of a major highway and continue to send smoke across the region.

Still, hope remains for a slight cooling overnight.

If Seattle breaks 80 degrees on Sunday, it would be the warmest observed temperature from now through the rest of the calendar year, National Weather Service meteorologist Dev McMillian said.

The current record was set on Oct. 22, 1901, when the temperature at the Federal Building in Downtown Seattle reached 79 degrees.

Gusty east winds continued in the Cascade foothills Sunday morning, with mostly light winds over the rest of the region. A red flag warning, indicating a high risk of fire spread, remains in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that Highway 2 would close at noon Sunday between mileposts 46 and 50 near Skykomish, so fire crews can assess and remove hazardous trees. The Bolt Creek fire burning in the area was 41% contained as of Sunday morning, according to the incident command team.

“Smoke is definitely going to continue to be a concern today,” McMillian said.

The extreme fire conditions stretched into the south Cascades, where authorities issued an evacuation order Sunday morning. The Nakia Creek fire was spreading northeast of Camas in Clark County. Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency notified anyone within 3.5 miles to evacuate at 11:15 a.m.

A wildfire smoke alert continued for the Puget Sound region Sunday morning. Air quality was mostly unhealthy for sensitive groups, but ranged from good to unhealthy for everyone, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

But on Sunday night and into Monday morning, an onshore flow will bring the marine layer with “relatively cooler, moister air coming from over the Pacific,” McMillian said. While Eastern Washington will see more smoke, the cooler, wetter air will decrease the coverage of smoke and McMillian said possibly improve air quality west of the Cascades.

Nonetheless, Monday temperatures are forecast to be above average, in the upper 60s. The region has received less than 10% of normal rainfall since July 4, according to the Weather Service.

The remainder of the week is expected to be dry and warmer than average — with daytime highs around 70 — until a storm front arrives Friday night.

“It could probably bring our best shot of rain since early June,” McMillian said.