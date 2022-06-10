The bucket of rain that dumped on the Seattle area Thursday was so big that rainfall records for the date were set across all six climate-reporting sites in the region, the National Weather Service of Seattle said.

At Seattle Tacoma International Airport, 1.1 inches were recorded, easily breaking the old June 9 record of .72 inches set in 1993.

Thursday’s deluge brings Seattle’s rainfall total for the month — so far — to 1.67 inches, over our normal monthly total of 1.45 inches, according to the weather service.

That was also enough rain to make Thursday the sixth wettest June day recorded at the airport. At the region’s other five climate-reporting sites, Thursday’s rain was enough to rank in the top 11 wettest June days.

We know it was very wet across the area yesterday. How wet? Well, all 6 of our climate reporting sites (Bellingham, SeaTac, WFO Seattle, Olympia, Quillayute, and Hoquiam) set new marks for most June 9th rainfall on record! #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 10, 2022

In Hoquiam, 1.61 inches of rain were recorded Thursday. At the Olympia airport, it was 1.16, Bellingham airport, 1.05. At the Quillayute airport, 1.48 inches were recorded, and at the Weather Forecasting Office near the University of Washington, it was 1.03.

More rain is expected over the weekend and into early next week, but it’s not expected to be nearly as heavy as what we just saw. The weather service said we can expect more showers than rain.