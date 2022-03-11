After a relatively dry start to March, Western Washington can expect to see an increasingly wet weekend culminating in the likely arrival of a mild atmospheric river on Monday.

The first rain, which won’t be too strong here in the Seattle area, is predicted to arrive sometime on Friday when we get brushed by just the edges of a passing weather system, according to Dustin Guy of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

After drier weather, of course it wouldn't be too long before more rainfall returns to the forecast. A system will enter late on Friday kickstarting an active pattern. Here's the expected precip forecast through Wednesday. Some of this total will be snow for the mountains. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RyTrpggLeW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 11, 2022

A stronger weather system will arrive Saturday and last into Sunday, according to meteorologist Mike McFarland.

After a possible brief period of dry on Sunday, we will start to see the impact of what one National Weather Service meteorologist described as a mild atmospheric river and another described as a “good frontal system” that’s expected to reach the Puget Sound region sometime Monday and last through midweek.

Guy said this won’t be nearly as strong as the atmospheric rivers we saw in the fall that brought torrential rains, landslides and floods, but it’s still going to be wet.

His summary of the coming forecast is simple and straightforward:

“Rain, rain, rain. We’re going to start off wet and get wetter.”