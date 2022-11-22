We did it, Seattle. We broke the record the pundits and predictors said could never be broken.

Put it up there with Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak, Franklin Roosevelt’s four consecutive presidential elections, Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 straight games played without a day off.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, on Monday, set a record of 14 consecutive November days with no rain or snow, according to the Seattle Weather Blog.

Seattle is hours away from setting a new record for most consecutive dry days in the month of November (14).



Let’s not do this again, OK? — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) November 22, 2022

They said it couldn’t be done, but you believed and I believed and we believed, and here we are.

And what an achievement it is.

We’ve bested the previous record of 13 days, set in 2000. See ya later, Y2K!

Advertising

OK, OK, that’s enough. It’s not actually an achievement, nor even that cool a record.

Still, it was nice and dry for a while, right?

But it’s now all coming to an end, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

Tuesday should bring rain across the lowland Seattle region and substantial snow in the Cascades, the National Weather Service said.

Expect 6 to 12 inches of snow at the mountain passes, weather service meteorologist Mary Butwin said, with Stevens Pass likely at the higher end of that range and Snoqualmie Pass at the lower end.

The front should blow through pretty quickly, Butwin said, with dry skies returning late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“Weather-wise, it should be quieter Wednesday,” Butwin said. “There’s a chance it’s still active over Stevens Wednesday.”

Advertising

So far this month, the region is seeing less than half its typical rainfall. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport averages 4.2 inches of rain in the first 20 days of November. This year, just under 1.7 inches have fallen, the weather service said.

In 1969, we had a November with no precipitation for 23 of the month’s 30 days, according to the weather service. And in 1952, downtown Seattle (as opposed to Sea-Tac) went 15 straight November days with no precipitation.

“It’s longer than what most people kind of recall,” Butwin said of our current streak. “But it’s not unheard of.”