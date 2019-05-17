Despite receiving the most rainfall in one day since mid-March — logging almost half an inch of rain in Seattle’s University District on Thursday — the rain that’s predicted to continue through much of the weekend and the beginning of next week should be welcome.

“It was the rainiest day since March 12, when we had .73 inches at the office, but we’re actually still about 9 inches below where we were at this time last year,” said Courtney Obergfell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

For all you early risers (or for those who are working the graveyard shift like us), here's a quick check of the radar this morning! We've received 0.47" at the office since 11pm! #wawx pic.twitter.com/zmmb4RLzve — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 17, 2019

Obergfell said forecasters are expecting rain in the Seattle region for most of Friday. On Saturday, she said, coastal areas could see some showers but much of the Puget Sound will have a good chance of mostly dry weather.

Another round of showers, however, is expected to move into the area from the south on Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing wet weather that’s likely to last until at least Monday and Tuesday, Obergfell said.

While people are making plans for the long Memorial Day weekend next week forecasters say it’s way too early to make accurate predictions that far out.

“There’s a lot of disagreement that far out,” said Obergfell.”One model shows a drying period and another shows more rain. We’ll have a better handle on that next week.”