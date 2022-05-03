If you’re hoping for a drier day and a little sun, make hay Wednesday — expected to be the driest and warmest day this week and much of next.

Tuesday will be warm with highs near 60 and off and on showers in the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The rain will begin to taper off Tuesday evening, and Wednesday should be dry and relatively warm with a predicted high of about 65, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

It’s not expected to be a super sunny day, though.

“We could get some sun breaks, but there will still be a lot of clouds,” Cullen said.

And on Thursday, rain and colder temperatures — with a high near 50 — return.

“Then it looks like it stays cold and wet through the weekend and into next week,” Cullen said.

The Climate Prediction Center‘s outlook for May shows above normal precipitation, but summer as a whole is forecast to be drier than normal, Cullen said.