Kids are headed back to school, workers are returning from a long weekend and meteorological fall has begun. But that doesn’t mean we can’t eke out a few more summer days.

The Seattle area will see a few clouds and light sprinkles over the next couple of days, with temperatures hovering around the high 60s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday.

Then the region will see a gradual warmup and less cloud cover as we get closer to the weekend, with Thursday and Friday temperatures forecast to hit highs near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

That will give way to an almost perfect summer weekend in the Seattle area: a sunny Saturday with a high of 75 and similar Sunday temperatures, along with a chance of showers.

Seattle-area residents fearing they had seen their last summerlike weekend should take heart. While 80-degree days are less likely from here on out, the Climate Prediction Center has odds in favor of above-normal temperatures sweeping over the region next week.

“Certainly enjoy the days here, but we’re not seeing the strong signal to the rain and the end of the season,” said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.