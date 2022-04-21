Surprise! The Seattle area will see rain for much of the day Thursday. In the afternoon, scattered showers are expected, and there’s a small chance of thunderstorms.

But guess what? We’re looking at a nearly “normal weekend with highs near the 60s,” according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday could be dry and even mostly blue-skied, he said.

“There will be a few clouds on Friday, morning clouds on Saturday and mid- to high-level clouds on Sunday,” he said. “It will be filtered sun but still the sun.”

A band of rain is currently pushing north through the area. Expect off and on showers this morning, decreasing in the afternoon and evening. #wawx pic.twitter.com/0qB1t6OvF1 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 21, 2022

Rain is expected to return late Sunday afternoon.

For next week? Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s all week. A mass of unstable air from an upper-level low is expected to park over us, and that means a chance of showers every day, at least through Thursday, Felton said.