Surprise! The Seattle area will see rain for much of the day Thursday. In the afternoon, scattered showers are expected, and there’s a small chance of thunderstorms.
But guess what? We’re looking at a nearly “normal weekend with highs near the 60s,” according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday could be dry and even mostly blue-skied, he said.
“There will be a few clouds on Friday, morning clouds on Saturday and mid- to high-level clouds on Sunday,” he said. “It will be filtered sun but still the sun.”
Rain is expected to return late Sunday afternoon.
For next week? Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s all week. A mass of unstable air from an upper-level low is expected to park over us, and that means a chance of showers every day, at least through Thursday, Felton said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.