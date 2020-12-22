Monday’s downpour in Snohomish County caused more than a dusting of snow on cars. A landslide between the Edmonds and Mukilteo Sound Transit stations canceled Sounder north line service for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the network’s bulletin.

Passengers at the Everett, Edmonds and Mukilteo stations can use special bus accommodations during Sound Transit’s normal morning departure times, or they are advised to take regular buses.

The landslide occurred in an area where they are fairly common.

“The track runs right along the water up there and just below some steep slope areas that can fail following rain events,” said King County Emergency Management’s duty officer.

The Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management said that another small landslide occurred yesterday afternoon southeast of Snohomish.

King County Emergency Management did not report any additional landslides in the area yesterday despite heavy afternoon rains.

No other landslides caused interruptions to Sound Transit service this week, said public information officer John Gallagher.

Landslides occur in areas with steep slopes and are usually caused by heavy rainfall and fast snow melt that saturates the soil, earthquakes, or human activities that trigger runoff.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources recommends that homeowners evacuate their homes and call emergency services in the event of a landslide.

The risk of landslides can be reduced by use of healthy vegetation, correcting plumbing problems and directing runoff away from slopes, according to a the Washington Geological Survey and Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.

The rail corridor north of Seattle might see a reduction of landslides in the future. In September, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced that the state’s transportation department will receive $3.7 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to create landslide mitigation efforts in the area prone to landslides. State and private funding will match federal dollars for a third phase of the state department of transportation’s Pacific Northwest Rail Corridor Reliability – Landslide Mitigation Program. The program’s second phase is ongoing, thanks to nearly $11 million in federal, state and private funding.

See more landslide preparation tips for homeowners below: