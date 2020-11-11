In the Puget Sound region, there are two types of people who see a forecast like this week’s: Those who groan at indefinite predictions of rain, rain and more rain — and those filled with utter glee at what it means for the mountain snowpack and impending ski season.

After a “break day” Wednesday with little precipitation, expect widespread rain to set up camp above us on Thursday, said meteorologist Maddie Kristell of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Friday could bring a weather system that dumps up to 40 inches of snow at Paradise and ushers in the strongest winds of the season so far with gusts up to 45 mph, she said.

The impact of that system will depend on whether it heads north, which would brings the strongest winds to Western Washington, or veers south, in which case it would become “more of Oregon’s problem,” Kristell said.

Regardless, it’s expected to be rainy and cool through the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

“Sun breaks, if we get any through the weekend and into next week, will be brief at best,” Kristell said. “Things look like they will just keep going with the rain.”