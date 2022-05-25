Remember last week when a couple of meteorologists said the worst of our cold, wet spring was probably behind us?

Psych!

The rest of this week — and most of the long holiday weekend as well — are looking pretty damp. But Memorial Day itself doesn’t look too bad, according to Steve Reidy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Seattle.

“A rare instance to look forward to Monday,” he said.

The high-pressure ridge that gave us a few days of good weather is eroding and flattening out. That’s allowing more unsettled weather systems into Western Washington.

Reidy said there’s an upper level low-pressure system sitting off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, that’s “waffling back and forth” and is expected to bring a frontal system into the area Thursday night into Friday. Another is due to come in late Saturday morning and linger into Sunday.

But a couple of things to keep in mind: Our overnight lows have been in the upper 40s and low 50s, which is significantly warmer than what we’ve seen most of this season.

And our days with high temperatures in the low 50s are probably behind us, said Reidy, and what we are seeing now is more in line with our usual spring. The sharp cool-downs and heavy wind- and rainstorms are likely behind us.

Also, things can change and weather can be unpredictable.

“The old adage still proves true,” said Reidy. “A butterfly flaps its wings in the Amazon and next thing you know you can have a hurricane forming off the coast.” Not that he thinks that will happen: He means tiny, minute changes halfway across the world can impact our weather here.

So there can be surprises. And maybe the sun will be the surprise. And if not, the rain is good for our green things.