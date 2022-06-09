Hope you enjoyed that bit of sun.

By early Friday, the Seattle region is likely to have another inch of rain in its record books, according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Seattle.

While it will be rainy and a little breezy all day Thursday, the heaviest dump will come in the afternoon and evening, from 3 to 5 p.m., said Cullen.

Widespread flooding is not expected, he said, though rivers will be running high. “Folks traveling around this evening can expect to see water ponding on the roads,” he said.

“Localized urban flooding, rapid rises on creeks and streams, or even an isolated landslide or rockfall will be possible Thursday into Friday morning,” the weather service said on Twitter.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use caution in rainy conditions. Make sure your windshield wipers are working, follow the speed limit and be sure your headlights and taillights are on, the department said on Twitter.

A brief lull in the weather is expected Friday before another “weather event” is expected. This one will be more “showery than rainy,” Cullen said, but it’s still going to be wet.

We could see a bit of clearing on Saturday, before another showery system comes in Sunday and Monday, he said.