Just two more days of heat are expected before residents of the Puget Sound region may get a chance to experience petrichor, one of our favorite olfactory treats.

That’s the name for the unique and earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil, created by the combination of water with certain compounds such as ozone, geosmin (a compound released from soil into the air by raindrops) and plant oils.

Monday temperatures are expected to near 90 in Seattle. A heat advisory is in effect for the region. Tuesday temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s, according to Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Then we get that chance of showers on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and a more significant cool-down with highs on Wednesday expected to be in the low to mid-70s, he said.

“The clouds are already on the coast,” Felton said. “We’ll see a little cooling tomorrow and a lot more on Wednesday.”

Then, we settle into “more normal August weather” with high temperatures right around 80 degrees through the weekend, Felton said.

Though we could still see very high heat again this summer, 10% of our 90-degree days have occurred after Aug. 17, Felton said, the chances begin to drop quickly.

Sunday and Monday’s highs have not had nearly the impact of our six-day stretch of 90-degree plus days in July. For one thing, overnight lows have been in the lower 60s as opposed to the upper 60s, and that makes a big difference, he said.

“Three to four hours of 62 to 63 degrees takes the edge off,” Felton said.

On Monday, the hottest temperatures will extend south from Seattle through Tacoma and Olympia, reaching Chehalis, and east to the foothills of the Cascades.