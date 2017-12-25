With Monday’s White Christmas in the books, what should we call Tuesday? Icy Boxing Day?

Seattle and the Eastside enjoyed a pretty consistent blanket of 2 to 3 inches of snow for Christmas morning, according to Jay Albrecht, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

While the average around the region was 2 inches, Albrecht said, parts of North Seattle and Capitol Hill appeared to get more than 3 inches.

With flurries tapering off Monday, Albrecht said, temperatures overnight were expected to drop below 30 degrees, creating conditions for a “re-freeze” on the roads.

“Late tonight [Monday] and tomorrow morning with the black ice could be a problem pretty much all around the area,” said Albrecht.

On top of that, “There is a very small chance that we get some flurries or a very light dusting Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” he added.

Wednesday just happens to be National Fruitcake Day. So, here’s to hoping for a White Fruitcake Day?