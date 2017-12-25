With Monday’s White Christmas in the books, what should we call Tuesday? Icy Boxing Day?

Seattle and the Eastside enjoyed a pretty consistent blanket of 2 to 3 inches of snow for Christmas morning, according to Jay Albrecht, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

While the average around the region was 2 inches, Albrecht said, parts of North Seattle and Capitol Hill appeared to get more than 3 inches.

Temperatures overnight into Tuesday are expected to drop below 30 degrees, creating conditions for a “re-freeze” on the roads. Also, according to the weather service, patchy freezing fog, could reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less.

“Late tonight [Monday] and tomorrow morning with the black ice could be a problem pretty much all around the area,” said Albrecht.

On top of that, “There is a very small chance that we get some flurries or a very light dusting Tuesday night or Wednesday morning,” he added.

Wednesday just happens to be National Fruitcake Day. So, here’s to hoping for a White Fruitcake Day?

Here are some of the tweets about the snow:

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Be safe if you venture outside, and remember to give the @BvueTrans snowplows some extra room so they can safely work on clearing snow routes. #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/F65IJTd6cC — Bellevue Parks (@BvueParks) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas! Snow and lighting @ Bellevue Botanical Garden pic.twitter.com/hLr76uTqoC — Lei Zhang (@stzlei) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas! It's snowing in Seattle.

They said it might snow….. So I went to @mymclendons in Puyallup and bought a Christmas tree and a bunch of lights and then went to my mom's house thinking "if it does snow, this will be amazing."#ThankyouMcLendons! pic.twitter.com/u7JbJQVtJv — Paul Tschabold (@paultschabby) December 25, 2017

Hey, #POstables it's snowing in the Seattle area!!! Merry Christmas❄❄