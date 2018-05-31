We're in line for the hottest May on record in Seattle's history. And, depending on some lingering clouds in the area, we could also see the driest May on record, too.

Art Gaebel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said the record for warmest May was “in the bag,” but that curious residents would have to wait until midnight to know for sure if it had also been the most arid.

“There are quite a few showers out there right now, so it wouldn’t surprise me to get some precipitation, but even if we get a spritz or two, it would still be the second-driest in 120 years,” he said.

As of midday Thursday, Gaebel said, Seattle had a rainfall total for May of 0.12 inches, tying the 1992 record.

The median temperature for the month was 61.1 degrees, beating out the 1958 record of 60.4 degrees.

And while the month was warmer overall than any since temperatures started being recorded in Seattle 120 years ago, the last week has felt cooler. According to the national weather service, the weather simply returned to the region’s average, cooler temperatures.

“This happens every year,” Gaebel said. “You get a little summer early and people feel summer is here. Then when you get back to average, people complain. You won’t see the real summer here until the second week of August. That’s how it always works.”