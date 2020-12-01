If you liked the way Monday rolled out, with its dense morning fog, blue sky stretches in the afternoon and glorious sunsets, you’re in for a treat.

The next seven days or so will basically be “carbon copies” of it, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Highs are expected to be right around 50 with lows in the upper 30s throughout the week. Those temperatures are very typical for us this time of year, but what’s unusual is that there’s no rain in sight, at least through early next week.

That means it’s going to be a dry weekend!

Although the distribution of rain in November was uneven, with some very wet days and some dry ones, we ended up with 5.58 inches of rain at SeaTac International Airport, just a little below the November average of 6 inches, Cullen said.

The first week of December is not often dry for those of us in Western Washington, and Cullen doesn’t recommend that any plan for a whole month of dry.

But in the meantime, he said, “enjoy this nice dry stretch in a time when it’s usually wet.”