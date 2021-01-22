Don’t get your hopes up too much just yet, but we could get snow conditions — at higher elevations on Sunday — and down to sea level in the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

“There is a chance,” said meteorologist Dustin Guy. “It’s shifting to a cooler pattern.”

The weather service says snow levels on Sunday could get down to 500 to 1,000 feet with western Whatcom County and the Hood Canal the most likely to see snow, though some higher hills in Seattle could also see flakes.

That snow, if there’s any, is not likely to stick, said Guy.

But the chances for most of us to see snow increase somewhere around Tuesday or Wednesday, when snow levels could drop to sea level, Guy said.

“Confidence is not high on the details, but we could be talking snow sometime next week,” he said.

Advertising

On Friday, a cool north wind of about 10 to 20 miles per hour and a beautiful, sunny sky prompted a National Weather Service Seattle tweet explaining the Icelandic term “gluggaveður” or “window weather.”

“It is where it looks really nice out but it is actually a bit cold.”

Today's weather is what the Icelanders would refer to as "gluggaveður" or in English "window weather". It is where it looks really nice out but it is actually a bit cold. We can all thank that north wind for such conditions. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4Vg5yRpsDk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 22, 2021

Overnight lows Saturday morning are expected to get near freezing, but Saturday is expected to be sunny in the morning and warm up to the mid-40s before the next weather system arrives, said Guy.