You’ll still need a jacket as you head out this week, but breathe easy as Seattle and the surrounding areas prepare for a quiet, dry week of weather.

Seattle’s high on a mostly cloudy Sunday is projected to reach 46 degrees, with a low overnight of around 39 degrees heading into Monday.

Monday will continue the mostly cloudy backdrop as high temperatures settle around 40 degrees before dropping to a low of 34 degrees Monday night.

The National Weather Service tweeted out that the upcoming week looks to be quieter and cooler for Seattle and the surrounding areas. Highs around the area are expected to reach the mid-40s for the rest of the week, setting up a relatively steady week for local weather. These mid-40s highs sit around five degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

This upcoming week looks a bit quieter and cooler (cool being in a more literal sense). #WAwx pic.twitter.com/qVIb02HjJj — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 11, 2022

Speaking Sunday morning, Kirby Cook, the science and operations officer for the National Weather Service in Seattle, said meteorologists have been seeing “pretty benign weather conditions right now.” While minimal showers were expected around the area on Sunday, Cook said to expect dry conditions through much of the week.

Northwest Avalanche Center’s forecasts are similar, stating that the Pacific Northwest is set to see a prolonged period of quiet weather. Very limited precipitation is expected, with Timberline and Mount Hood Meadows forecast to see the most with .25 inches on Sunday. Areas such as Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass are not expected to see any precipitation Sunday or Monday.

The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center also noted on Twitter that, during November, Pacific Northwest temperatures were cooler than normal with precipitation below average.