Remember back at the beginning of the month when you thought you had maybe turned your heat off for the season and were thinking about packing away your fleece onesie?

So much for that.

There’s an old joke about Seattle weather and its four seasons: summer, fall, winter and disappointment. We’ll feel the sting of that funny this week.

Hey W WA! Your order of rain is here! Hope you like it because we will be having leftovers for much of the week.

A front will move through today, lingering showers Tuesday. Brief break Wednesday. Front on Thursday and lingering showers Friday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Fzc62uDsHJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 24, 2021

Overall, it’s going to be a wet and chilly week with highs in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

We can expect widespread showers on Monday and Thursday, scattered showers that linger on Tuesday and Friday and — if we’re lucky — a tiny reprieve on Wednesday, May 26, in the form of a full lunar eclipse and super blood moon (so named for the moon’s reddish tinge).

But there won’t likely be enough dry weather midweek to see it, according to meteorologist Mary Butwin. “It doesn’t look good,” she said of our chances for observing the lunar event while a front is approaching.

The odds of seeing this short and sweet lunar eclipse are considerably better for those east of the Cascades, she said Monday morning.

🌑 Watch the total lunar eclipse & supermoon! 🌌



On Wed., May 26, our Moon will pass through the umbra of Earth's shadow, creating what is known as a "blood moon" in a total lunar eclipse! It’s going to be a dazzling sky show. Set your alarm: https://t.co/gx3zFoD51N pic.twitter.com/IYcZLFEFdc — NASA (@NASA) May 21, 2021

But just in case the sky clears on Wednesday, May 26, here’s what you need to know about the total lunar eclipse, in which the Earth will pass between the sun and moon, plunging the lunar body into shadow:

Partial umbral eclipse begins: 2:45 a.m. PDT

Total eclipse begins: 4:11 a.m. PDT

Greatest eclipse: 4:19 a.m. PDT

Total eclipse ends: 4:26 a.m. PDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends: 5:52 a.m. PDT

The good news is that Memorial Day weekend is expected to be warmer and drier than the week it follows, Butwin said.

“It looks like it’s a pretty good weekend,” she said.