That cold, windy front that blasted through Sunday night from the north was a taste of what’s to come.

After all, meteorological fall starts Tuesday.

But don’t despair, and don’t pack away your visor or sunglasses just yet.

“Summer will be back very soon,” said Matthew Pullin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Showers and/or drizzle this morning will gave way to clearing skies and temperatures in the 70s this afternoon! Dry weather returns for the rest of the week with much warmer temperatures on the way! #wawx pic.twitter.com/5jL36T72CA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 31, 2020

The front will clear out later on Monday, when the high temperature is expected to hit about 73 degrees, just slightly below normal for this date, Pullin said.

Tuesday will bring highs closer to 80 degrees, with “a few clouds in the morning but plenty of sunshine by the afternoon,” he said.

The rest of the week looks similar, with a chance of clouds in the morning, then clear afternoon skies and warm temperatures.

Labor Day weekend could reach into the mid-80s.

The 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from @NWSCPC shows a very good probability of above normal temperatures heading into Labor Day weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/FrluKm0w5I — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 31, 2020

The rainy season remains around the corner, though, so you might want to use Labor Day weekend to tackle any last summer chores or activities.

Or, just soak up the sun and don’t think too much about fall just yet.