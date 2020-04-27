Here comes a straight week of small weather systems marching across the Puget Sound, one right after the other, each bringing scattered showers with sun breaks, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

“It won’t be a complete washout,” said meteorologist Matthew Cullen, “but with a series of systems coming through, there will be chances of rain every day throughout the rest of the week.”

A system that blew through overnight Sunday brought gusts of wind clocking about 40 miles per hour to places like Whidbey Island and Woodinville, Cullen said. Those winds will continue off and on Monday afternoon, though at greatly reduced velocity, bringing gusts up to 20 to 25 mph across the region, he said.

All week, there will be some rain clouds and some chances for sun, with high temperatures in the lower 60s through Thursday, when it’s expected to cool by a couple of degrees, he said.

This meteorological variety pack could last into the weekend, according to the weather service.

Basically, said Cullen, it looks like a typical spring week in Western Washington.