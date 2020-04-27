Here comes a straight week of small weather systems marching across the Puget Sound, one right after the other, each bringing scattered showers with sun breaks, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.

“It won’t be a complete washout,” meteorologist Matthew Cullen said, “but with a series of systems coming through, there will be chances of rain every day throughout the rest of the week.”

A system that blew through overnight Sunday brought gusts of wind clocking about 40 mph to places like Whidbey Island and Woodinville, Cullen said. Those winds continued off and on Monday afternoon, though at greatly reduced velocity, bringing gusts up to 20 to 25 mph across the region.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy and fairly dry, though there’s a chance of showers during the first half of the day, weather-service meteorologist Maddie Kristell said.

All week, there will be some rain clouds and some chances for sun, with temperatures in the upper 50s until Friday, when we could bounce back into the 60s, Kristell said.

This meteorological variety pack could last into the weekend, according to the weather service.

Basically, Cullen said, it looks like a typical spring week in Western Washington.