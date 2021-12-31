The skies were clear but roads remained icy Friday as Seattle prepared to ring in New Year’s Eve amid an ongoing streak of sharp cold. Although current forecasts predict a clear New Year’s Day, snow is expected to start falling again Saturday night in some areas and continue through Sunday and Monday.

The mountains also had a brief reprieve from the snowfall.

Snoqualmie Pass saw light snow showers late in the morning Friday but isn’t expected to see snowfall again until Sunday (along with some rain), continuing through Monday. Due to the compact snow and ice on the ground at Snoqualmie, Washington State Department of Transportation advises traction tires for all vehicles.

With compact snow and ice on the roads and snow and low temperatures expected New Year’s Day and through Monday, Stevens Pass is requiring chains on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive.

Although the snow returns to Seattle on Saturday night, temperatures won’t be quite as bitter cold as they have been. Well, with the exception of Saturday night, which will get down to the lower teens (colder than it will be in Reykjavik, Iceland!). But don’t fret, forecasts for Sunday and Monday predict daytime temperatures in the 30s and even potentially reaching the mid-40s.