An estimated 99.99% of 14,729 San Juan Islands customers were without power Thursday evening in a countywide outage, according to an Orcas Power and Light Co-op outage map.

The outage, reported shortly after 5 p.m., is due to an issue identified on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy, according to OPALCO.

The co-op said Bonneville Power Administration and PSE crews were en route to fix the problem and that restoration time would be greater than four hours.

“Please consider turning off most of your lights and heat so that when we do start restoring power there won’t be such a big pull on the system,” OPALCO said in an alert Thursday evening.

The county and parts of northwest and west central Washington, including Seattle, are under a winter chill advisory and winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Friday.