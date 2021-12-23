Maybe it won’t be a white Christmas after all, but there’s a pretty good chance of a white weekend, with as much as three to five inches of snow possible in Seattle and much of the Puget Sound region.

The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having at least an inch of snow on the ground at 4 a.m. Dec. 25. This year, snow is most likely to fall between Saturday night and Sunday night, NWS Seattle said on Twitter.

For those interested – the TECHNICAL definition of a White Christmas is 1.0" (or more) of snow on the ground at 12 UTC (4 AM PST) Christmas Morning.



That looks to be unlikely right now for most of western WA. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 22, 2021

In Seattle, there’s a “greater than 95% chance” of seeing an inch of snowfall between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday, and a 60% chance of seeing four inches, the weather service said.

⚠️❄️ MOST LIKELY SNOW PERIOD

The most likely time frame for snowfall appears to be SAT Night thru SUN Night. Here are the 48-hr accumulation probabilities for that period.



BOTTOM LINE: Much of the lowlands could see 3-5" of snow in the most likely scenario. #wawx pic.twitter.com/35icjbTHU4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 22, 2021

“BOTTOM LINE: Much of the lowlands could see 3-5” of snow in the most likely scenario,” the weather service tweeted.