Maybe it won’t be a white Christmas after all, but there’s a pretty good chance of a white weekend, with as much as three to five inches of snow possible in Seattle and much of the Puget Sound region.
The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as having at least an inch of snow on the ground at 4 a.m. Dec. 25. This year, snow is most likely to fall between Saturday night and Sunday night, NWS Seattle said on Twitter.
In Seattle, there’s a “greater than 95% chance” of seeing an inch of snowfall between 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Monday, and a 60% chance of seeing four inches, the weather service said.
“BOTTOM LINE: Much of the lowlands could see 3-5” of snow in the most likely scenario,” the weather service tweeted.
