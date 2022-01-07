Thinking of going somewhere? Think again.
Another of Western Washington’s major arterial thoroughfares is closed due to flooding from the torrential rains on Thursday and early Friday.
A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 between Grand Mound and Highway 12, just south of Chehalis, has shut where the Chehalis River is flooding, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The river is predicted to reach 192.58 feet at its peak, according to Washington Emergency Management.
On Friday morning, the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority said upstream areas and smaller tributaries had peaked or were near peak, some at record high levels. But river levels will continue to rise downstream, with moderate to major flooding predicted.
Do not try to drive across flooded roads, officials warn, noting that most flood deaths occur in cars.
“Stay alert. If you are on the road, ‘Turn around. Don’t Drown,'” the flood basin authority said.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening and WSDOT is asking people to delay travel.
Snow, avalanche concerns and poor visibility have closed Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett Passes.
