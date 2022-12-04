A fifteen-car collision on Interstate 90 eastbound near Easton resulted in several injuries, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

Eastbound traffic was stopped at exit 34, near North Bend. Traction tires were advised Sunday on I-90, and oversize vehicles were prohibited after a wintry storm front came into the region last week, bringing freezing temperatures and snow.

I-90 eastbound near Easton (MP 78) closed due to 15-car injury collision. No estimated reopening. pic.twitter.com/8bJSIPc45V — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 4, 2022

There is no estimated time for reopening. The combination of injuries, the number of vehicles, location and conditions means it will likely take a while to clear the site, according to a Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation. People should delay trips if possible and follow @SnoqualmiePass on Twitter for updates.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the situation is still in flux and Washington State Patrol is still on scene. It is not immediately clear how many were injured, Cumaravel said, but only minor injuries have been reported, and tow trucks are en route to clear the vehicles.

It appears the crash may have been the result of multiple smaller collisions as drivers were going too fast, Cumaravel said.

WSDOT advised drivers behind the crash to either wait it out or take exit 34 to access services at North Bend.

“There’s no detour in between North Bend and Ellensburg, and we need to make that very clear to everyone,” WSDOT PIO Summer Derrey said. “We’ve had a horrible time this season with Apple Maps redirecting people to poor service roads and making a situation extremely dangerous.”

Derrey said drivers also can redirect and take a state highway detour.