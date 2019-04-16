After a 12-day stretch of rain that broke Seattle’s record for greatest number of consecutive rainy days in April and brought our rain levels above normal for the month, the region will see a couple of “benign days” before another weather system creeps in on Thursday.

“There could be a little sun,” National Weather Service meteorologist Gary Schneider said Tuesday morning, “but it’s not going to get up to 79 like it did in March. “

Spotty showers with sun breaks are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service, but more rain is likely on Thursday.

That’s good, Schneider said, because after unusually dry months in January and March, the region’s overall water tally remains slightly below normal.

The 2.76 inches that have been recorded so far this month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport help close the gap in overall rainfall for the year, he said, but we could still use more.

Normal rainfall for the first half of April is about 1.5 inches, he said.

Partly sunny skies over most of Western Washington this morning! #WAWX pic.twitter.com/M9JB2LmhWC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 15, 2019