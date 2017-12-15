A weak front rolled into the Seattle area, bringing a misty rain, and ending our epic stretch of dry and sunny weather. It will be remembered fondly.

It’s misty out there in the greater Seattle area and that means our rare December 11-day dry streak has ended.

That’s due to a weak front that’s moving through Puget Sound, bringing light morning rain and afternoon showers, said Art Gaebel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Drier weather will return on Saturday, but on Sunday another weather system will roll in, “bringing us some good rain on Sunday and into Monday,” he said.

But do not despair, clear-sky lovers, by midweek we should see a return of the dry, chilly weather we’ve had for the last week-and-a-half, Gaebel said.

“It may not be as cold as last week, but it will be dry,” he said.

The longer-range forecast indicates we may also be in store for a dry Christmas, with no rain predicted from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28.

“For those who wanted a white Christmas, we’re not going to see it, at least not this year and not in the Seattle area,” Gaebel said.