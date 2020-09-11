About 30 large fires continued to burn across Washington and Oregon on Friday, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of people to flee and turning the pristine air of the Pacific Northwest into a hazy, hazardous mishmash of smoke and particulates.

The Washington state Department of Ecology predicted “unhealthy” air for essentially the entire western half of the state.

Weather officials had warned that a dense and “super-massive” plume of smoke was heading toward Western Washington, which will further foul the air.

But the weather on Friday should actually improve for firefighting purposes, in almost all ways, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Temperatures will be up to 20 degrees cooler and the humidity higher, and the winds will be coming primarily from the west rather than the east.

But the good news is tempered by a sort of Catch-22 with fires that have already burned. Winds coming from the southwest will sweep the huge plume of smoke, originally from fires burning in Oregon, into Western Washington.

“All the fire variables are better, but we have this unusual situation with a large amount of smoke blowing to us,” Felton said Friday morning.

Gov. Jay Inslee warned Thursday that this was shaping up to be the worst fire season since 2015, as warmer temperatures, brought on by climate change, have dried out the state’s forests and grasslands, turning much of Washington into a tinderbox.

The state’s two largest blazes, the Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires, near Omak in Okanogan and Douglas counties, had burned about 374,000 acres Thursday, and remained only 10% contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The Whitney fire, near Davenport in Lincoln County, had burned more than 102,000 acres and was 5% contained.

The Sumner Grade fire, near Waller in Pierce County, burned 800 acres, threatening the homes of 1,000 residents. It was 20% contained.

The Paterson fire, near Paterson in Benton County, burned 1,300 acres and was 75% contained.

The Manning Road fire, near Colfax, Whitman County, burned more than 3,000 acres and was 25% contained.

The Inchelium Complex fire, near Inchelium, Ferry County, burned more than 14,000 acres and was 20% contained.

The Evans Canyon fire, near Naches, Yakima County, burned more than 75,000 acres and was 90% contained.

The Customs Road fire, near Curlew, Ferry County, burned more than 2,000 acres and was 15% contained.

The Big Hollow fire, near Stabler, Skamania County, burned more than 12,000 acres and was 0% contained.

The Beverly Burke fire, near Vantage, Kittitas County, burned 1,000 acres and was 79% contained.

The Babb fire, near Rosalia, Whitman County, burned more than 17,000 acres and was 0% contained. It destroyed much of the town of Malden.

The Apple Acres fire, near Chelan in Chelan County, burned more than 5,000 acres and was 50% contained.