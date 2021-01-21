If there was ever a commemoration that meant less during the time of COVID-19 than before, it could be Thursday’s: International Sweatpants Day.

Are we not all basically wearing some version of sweatpants every day all day anyway as many of us are spending far more time at home during the pandemic?

I want to see a Who Wore It Better except it’s every human on the planet wearing the same pair of sweatpants they put on 3 weeks ago. — Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 1, 2020

Can we call grey sweats on grey sweats a Covid Tuxedo? — Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) April 8, 2020

The day is aimed at celebrating the comfy joy of days when “the thought of getting all dressed up in a suit and tie or high heels makes you want to crawl back into your warm bed,” according to Days of the Year.

“So if you know how it feels to just want to spend the day lounging around comfortably in your sweatpants, this is a day you should be celebrating! … Life is too short to be wearing tight clothing all the time.”

But at this time? Maybe we just don’t need a memorial or reminders we did in the past.

Just did laundry and it was all hoodies and sweats 😭😭 what if I just forget how to dress after this — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 28, 2020

if britney spears can be motivated enough to put black eyeliner all around her eyes every day i can be motivated to change from nighttime sweatpants into daytime sweatpants — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) April 8, 2020