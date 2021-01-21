If there was ever a commemoration that meant less during the time of COVID-19 than before, it could be Thursday’s: International Sweatpants Day.
Are we not all basically wearing some version of sweatpants every day all day anyway as many of us are spending far more time at home during the pandemic?
The day is aimed at celebrating the comfy joy of days when “the thought of getting all dressed up in a suit and tie or high heels makes you want to crawl back into your warm bed,” according to Days of the Year.
“So if you know how it feels to just want to spend the day lounging around comfortably in your sweatpants, this is a day you should be celebrating! … Life is too short to be wearing tight clothing all the time.”
But at this time? Maybe we just don’t need a memorial or reminders we did in the past.
